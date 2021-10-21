MiX Telematics (MIXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MIXT opened at $12.83 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiX Telematics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 3,529.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of MiX Telematics worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

