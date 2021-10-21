MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.77

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.77 and traded as low as $12.62. MiX Telematics shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 7,945 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $311.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.