Mizuho Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,887.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,835.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2,551.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

