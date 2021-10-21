Mizuho Boosts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $140.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.54. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Lee Thomas H Partners LP bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,306,874,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,205,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,807,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

