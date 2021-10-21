Mizuho Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $700.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $697.50.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $565.50 on Thursday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $333.31 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.23. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.