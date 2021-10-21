Mizuho Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $220.00. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COIN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $314.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,036,253 shares of company stock worth $270,006,315 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

