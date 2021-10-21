Mizuho Trims TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Target Price to $20.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

TCRR stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $275.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

