MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 56,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 103,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get MJ alerts:

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MJ had a return on equity of 137.87% and a net margin of 525.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.