MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 38,893 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries accounts for 1.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $2,185,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 26.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,454,000 after purchasing an additional 199,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 10.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.69.

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average is $164.75. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.52 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

