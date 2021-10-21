MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,094 shares during the quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,837,000 after buying an additional 66,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in US Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.10. 748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,421. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

