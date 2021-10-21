MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 6,162 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,038 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.5% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $171.04. The company had a trading volume of 194,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,345. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

