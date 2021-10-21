MLP (ETR:MLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.72

Shares of MLP SE (ETR:MLP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €8.72 ($10.26) and last traded at €8.56 ($10.07), with a volume of 48069 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.68 ($10.21).

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on MLP in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $935.73 million and a PE ratio of 17.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 149.12, a current ratio of 150.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

