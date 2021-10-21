MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 12,658 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.85. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

