MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 4,312 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000.

IEI opened at $129.16 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $129.02 and a twelve month high of $133.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.71 and a 200-day moving average of $130.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

