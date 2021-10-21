MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP opened at $296.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.33 and a 1-year high of $297.38.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.