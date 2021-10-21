MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $157.70 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

