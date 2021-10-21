MML Investors Services LLC Buys 10,959 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,725 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,553,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $167.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.96. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.88 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

