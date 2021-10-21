MML Investors Services LLC Buys 12,535 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $51.47.

