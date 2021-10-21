MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,452 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.55.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $605.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $238.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $616.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $568.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.