MML Investors Services LLC Buys 17,662 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.72% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 130.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 85,830 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 278.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $62.85 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

