MML Investors Services LLC Buys 21,411 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 23,615 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $35.09 on Thursday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37.

