MML Investors Services LLC Buys 31,650 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,650 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

