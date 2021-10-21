MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,767 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

