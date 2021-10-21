MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,519,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $407.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.27 and its 200-day moving average is $375.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.19.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

