MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 171,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 296,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 41,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after buying an additional 158,363 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $50.46 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

