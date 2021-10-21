MML Investors Services LLC Has $10.33 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Square by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 18,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Square by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,381 shares of company stock valued at $77,561,418. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $255.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.75.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

