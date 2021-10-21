MML Investors Services LLC Has $10.60 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,136 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,804 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,832,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after purchasing an additional 263,302 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

NYSE ABC opened at $122.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,334 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.