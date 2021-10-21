MML Investors Services LLC Has $11.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.98% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $68.97 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.80.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

