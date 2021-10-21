MML Investors Services LLC Has $11.99 Million Holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 285.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the first quarter worth $242,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Get TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF alerts:

TTAC stock opened at $56.78 on Thursday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.