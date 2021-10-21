MML Investors Services LLC Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.88% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 57,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of IYC opened at $81.04 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $81.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81.

