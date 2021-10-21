MML Investors Services LLC Has $15.87 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,616 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

NYSE USB opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

