MML Investors Services LLC Has $16.73 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 43,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $6,299,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

