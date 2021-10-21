MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,857 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 808,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,563,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,373,000 after acquiring an additional 263,447 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

