MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 352.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,443 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 2.87% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $15,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKE opened at $69.20 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.01.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

