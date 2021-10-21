MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after purchasing an additional 828,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,924,000 after purchasing an additional 350,852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,058 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,975,000 after acquiring an additional 187,708 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

DUK opened at $102.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.87. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

