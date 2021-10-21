MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $14,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $216.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.56.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

