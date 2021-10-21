MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $276.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

