MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.75.

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.52.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

