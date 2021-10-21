MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $12.81 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 271,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $280,902,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $250,918,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $225,701,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $180,958,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,718,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $49.70 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.60.

