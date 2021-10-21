MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 11,985 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW opened at $37.43 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.