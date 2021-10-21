MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 41,794 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $13,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.43.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

