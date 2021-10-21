MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 49,489 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,489 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $62.72 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57.

