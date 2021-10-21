MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 6,601 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,664.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,606,000 after purchasing an additional 283,143 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $102.97 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.