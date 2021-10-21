MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 9,140 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $13,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,362,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $261.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.49. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

