MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 948 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,384.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 237.23, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,332.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,304.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,486.96.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

