MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,214,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 707,938 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $108.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

