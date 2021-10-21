MML Investors Services LLC Sells 11,203 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,203 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.99 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.