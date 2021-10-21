MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.26.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $195.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.71. The company has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.