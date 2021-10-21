MML Investors Services LLC Sells 698 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $767.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $808.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $725.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $314.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $357.38 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

