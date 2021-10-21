MML Investors Services LLC Sells 8,268 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $76.66 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $77.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14.

